City of Wautoma considering traffic signal at Townline and State Road 21/73 intersection

City of Wautoma Ad-ministrator/Clerk/Treasurer Tommy Bohler stated he recently met with Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials to discuss the possibility of installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Townline Road and State Road 21/73 during the regular meeting of the Wautoma Common Council on Jan. 15.

Bohler told the council the intersection is busy and dangerous as cars coming from the north and south and turning onto State Road 21/73 have to cross multiple lanes at an angle. Bohler said the WisDOT will be conducting a study of the intersection.

Mayor John Nixon added he has also met with Wisconsin Representative Scott Krug to discuss the issue and also plans to meet with Wisconsin Senator Patrick Testin.

