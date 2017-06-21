Behringer addresses supervisors at her final board meeting

At her final Waushara County Board of Supervisors meeting before retiring after 28.5 years on July 14, County Administraive Coordinator Deb Behringer expressed her appreciation for the board in a heartfelt speech during regular meeting on June 20 at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma.

Behringer pointed out that over her entire tenure with the county she has only served under three county board chairs, George Soerenson, Norm Weiss and Donna Kalata. “It’s a testament to this county and how stable this county is,” she said. “It’s hard to say goodbye.”

“We had a jewel in Deb and we will miss you,” said Kalata, with the entire board giving Behringer a standing ovation at the conclusion of her speech.

During their regular meeting, the board heard a report from Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett regarding the June 14 storm, as well as presentations from Jon Hochkammer, the outreach manager for the Wisconsin Counties Association, and Waushara County Parks and Solid Waste Superintendent Scott Schuman’s annual report.

During Nett’s a report to the board about the storm that hit Waushara County on June 14, he stated only one person received minor cuts and scrapes from glass but there were no other reports of injuries.

With help from local volunteer fire departments and the Waushara County Highway Department the state, county and town roads were passable by Wednesday evening. Nett added that the sheriff’s department did call in off-duty deputies and the night crew to assist as well as state troopers.

The worst damage was in the Saxeville/Springwater area and the National Weather Service out of Green Bay arrived on June 16 to check the area in Wild Rose near Gilbert Lake and in Mt. Morris toward Kusel Lake and north of Saxeville, Nett said. The surveyors are determining if the damage was a combination of straight-line winds or the potential that two weak tornados touched down in near Lake Kristine and west of the Village of Wild Rose.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.