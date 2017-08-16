Arimon Technolgies, Inc. president addresses Wautoma Common Council

Tom Sonntag, President of Arimon Technologies, Inc., Montello, that has recently purchased a plant on South Townline Rd., Wautoma, spoke to the Wautoma Common Council on Monday, Aug. 14 at Wautoma City Hall. Sonntag told the council that they are happy to have purchased a building in the industrial park and they plan to start production on Aug. 16.

Arimon has been in business since 1944 and has over 100 employees at their Montello location and hopes to have 25 full time equivalent employees in place in Wautoma by the end of the year. The business is owned by Doug Bessette, a Vietnam veteran that believes in giving back to the community and offers their employees a benefit package that includes health insurance, 401K, paid holidays and more.

Arimon builds electronic controls and they work a four ten hour day work week and hire part time and full time employees. The Wautoma location will give Arimon the opportunity to expand and meet the growing demands of existing customers as well as adding new customers.

“This is a big step forward for Wautoma and it shows others that Wautoma is open for business,” said Tommy Bohler, City Administrator.

The council also approved awarding a one acre back parcel of land to Arimon to allow for expansion and/or parking with Arimon paying any costs incurred to transfer the property. This city has six to seven acres remaining in the Industrial Park for future expansion.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.