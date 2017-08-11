West Holden to honor Veterans Day in ceremony this Sunday

West Holden Lutheran Church will hold its annual Veterans Day Observance this Sunday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. The observance will include the posting of the colors, special speakers and music.

The parish will also ring the bell to begin a period of silence, and observe this silence with others around the world as they Recall that Veterans Day is a dedication to the cause of world peace; lament our failure, despite the pain of previous wars, to learn to live in peace; lament the suffering of war veterans and their families, and reflect on how to facilitate healing.

A second sound of the bell signals the conclusion of the two minutes of silence. The observance is followed by worship which will conclude with the playing of taps. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

The community is invited to join in this long-standing tradition and observance of Veteran’s Day. West Holden Lutheran Church is located at N4256 County Road MM, Wautoma. For more information, contact the church office at (920) 787-3187