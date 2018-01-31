Trinity Lutheran Church to host 4th annual Elders Chili Supper

Trinity Lutheran Church, Wautoma, will be hosting the 4th annual Elders Chili Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

As in the past, the Elders will be serving an “Bottomless” bowl of Chili with all the fixings as well as homemade desserts and beverages.

The public is welcome to attend, bring a friend and enjoy fun and fellowship. The Elders Chili Supper will be held in the handicapped accessible lower level Fellowship Hall of Trinity Lutheran Church located at 121 W. Elm Street, Wautoma.

All proceeds will benefit the Waushara County Food Pantry.