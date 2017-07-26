St. Paul Parish Festival in Plainfield set for Aug. 5 & 6

St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainfield is inviting the public to the 5th annual community Parish Festival on Aug 5 and 6.

This year’s festival kicks off on Saturday with 5K Run/Walk, 5K Run/10K Bike Race registration held from 3:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., a Polka Mass begins at 4 p.m. featuring Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen and 5K/10K races starting at 5:30 p.m.

Following the Polka Mass performance, Dutchmen along with the Pat Watters Band will be performing live polka and country music from 5:30 to 10 p.m., with hamburgers, brats, French fries, cheese curds and locally grown sweet corn served throughout the evening.

The Parish Festival continues on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. with a Polka Mass featuring Plover’s Smokey Express. New this year is the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament registration held from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. and tournament starting at noon. The food, fun and music continue with more entertainment when Smokey Express ‘Polka Pow-Wow’ with Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.