St. Joseph Parish to host annual festival this Sunday

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma, is inviting the public to the annual com-munity Parish Festival this Sunday, July 16.

This year’s festival prom-ises a fantastic day with food and fun. The day will begin with a Polka Mass at 8 a.m. featuring The Old Time Brass and Choraleers from Stevens Point, followed by coffee, juice and donuts under the tent until 10:30 a.m. The normal 9:30 a.m. Mass will still take place as well as the Spanish Mass featuring a Mariachi Band at noon.

A number of activities will begin at 9 a.m. and will include a bake sale in the Parish Hall, a basket raffle, a classic car show featuring a 1914 Harley Davidson will be on the grounds, with organizers hoping to have someone attend with a 2014 Harley Davidson to showcase the changes in 100 years.

New this year, parishioners will share garden produce in a Farmer’s Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Throughout the day, children’s games, including an inflatable slide, will be available as well as the ever-popular Evergreen Campsites’ Chippy Express providing rides throughout the grounds and Bird Creek Park from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.