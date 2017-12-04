St. John’s Lutheran create fleece blankets for foster care program

The members of St. John’s Lutheran, Saxeville, recently created 14 fleece blankets to donate to the Waushara County Foster Care Program. This project was funded by a Thrivent Action Team donation. Pictured are: Monica Dickson, Linda Duesterbeck, Julie Attoe, Jeanne Williamson, Pat Sorenson, Myra Dickson, Debi Smith, Steve Dybus, Jack Dickson, Brian Getchius (Thrivent Agent) Bonnie Deke, Steve Sorenson, John Dickson, Sandy Dickson, Lorin Stewart, Pat Bahr, Pat Stewart, Paul Smith, Karen Karbowski, Tammy Simons, Lori Szczublewski, Paul Szczublewski, Barb Castner and Dave Karbowski.

