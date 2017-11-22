Sattlers honored by Emmaus Lutheran Church

Emmaus Lutheran Church LCMS Poy Sippi honored Eugene Sattler, along with his wife, Doris, in recognition for their 70 years of service to the Lord. Throughout his career, Eugene has been church organist, teacher, spokesperson for Creative Education and has served on the board of several Christian organizations. Guest organist for the day was their daughter-in-law, Debbie Sattler, while their son-in-law, Kevin Greatens, played the trumpet. Following the church services, a potluck dinner was served with many family members and friends attending. Emmaus Lutheran Church LCMS is located at W2187 County Road H, Poy Sippi. Sunday service are held at 10:15 a.m.

