Peace Lutheran to hold Reformation Walk this Sunday

Church members will be participating/re-enacting in Peace Lutheran Church’s “A Walk in the Footsteps of Martin Luther: on Sunday, July 9, at 11 a.m. The members pictured watched as Pastor Roger Riedel pretended to nail the 95 Theses on the door of the church. Pictured are: Emily Riedel, 16, Christine Bohn, Jan Schroeder, Bernice Baranyk, Rachel Riedel, 7, Pastor Riedel, Helen Timmerman, Mary Riedel, 11, Beth Riedel, Barb Bartel, and Donna McKay. The walk through the life of Martin Luther commemorates the 500th year at the beginning of the Lutheran Reformation. The public is invited to attend the event, which includes stations to stop at, such as the City Gates, the Castle Church and Luther’s birthplace. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 335 W. Prairie St., Wautoma.

