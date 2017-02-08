Pastor George Grove retires from United Methodist Churches

The United Methodist Churches of Borth and Poy Sippi celebrated the retirement of Pastor George Groves with a joint service and potluck lunch at Otto Brey Park, Auroraville, on June 25. About 150 people attended to wish Pastor Groves a happy retirement after 14 years of service. On the same day, the churches welcomed a new pastor, Rev. Becky Kindshchi and her husband, Roger. Both have extensive ministry experience and are happy to being their new endeavor serving the Methodist churches of Borth and Poy Sippi. Pictured are: Pastor George Groves, Pastor Becky Kindschi and Roger Kindschi.