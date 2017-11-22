Lutheran Women’s Missionary League holds fall rally

On Oct. 14, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Zone 13 Fall Rally was held at Grace Lutheran Church in Hancock, featuring the message “Encourage to Glorify Christ” based on scripture verses.

Women from Grace Lutheran, Hancock, Zion Lutheran, Neshkoro, Trinity Lutheran, Packwaukee, Cal-vary Lutheran, Princeton, St. John’s Lutheran, Oxford, Trinity Lutheran, Wautoma, and Immanuel Lutheran, Westfield enjoyed a day of fellowship, education and delicious food.

Trisha Kagerbauer gave a presentation the happenings at A Place of Refuge. The ministries are a network of volunteers who are committed to life and to caring for women facing crisis pregnancy in South Wisconsin.

Through their Advocacy Program volunteers reach women with needs during pregnancy, while telephone hotline volunteers identify the callers’ needs and receive them into God’s care through His people. Volunteer Advocates then work one on one with mothers and refer them to community resources available for their physical and emotional care and congregations throughout South Wisconsin. The volunteers also respond by providing what is not available in the community, and share God’s love for us in His Son Jesus Christ, while rejoicing in the opportunity to share the gospel and share in the joy of a baby born.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.