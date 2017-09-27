Janie Jasin to speak at All Saints Church on Oct. 10

All Saints Catholic Church in Berlin will be opening their doors to insight and womanly intuition when Janie Jasin presents her words of wisdom, faith, humor and love on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Council of Catholic Women are hosting a vicariate gathering and Jasin will serve as the guest speaker. Jasin who is from Minnesota but summers in Wautoma, is a nationally known speaker and author. Her best-selling book “The Littlest Christmas Tree” was written in the tree fields of Waushara County and sold 2 million copies.

Jasin is blessed with wisdom, Irish wit and a sense of humor and the Council of Catholic Women is inviting the public to attend.

Mass begins at 5 p.m. with a dinner at 6 p.m. and the featured speaker at 7 p.m. There is a cost to attend. Those interested in attending, should call the Parish Office at (920) 361-5252 to make a reservation by Oct. 3

All Saints Parish Social Hall is located at N8566 State Rd 49, Berlin.