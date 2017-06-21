Home

Hope Lutheran Country Fair to be held Saturday

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 08:02 Waushara1

Hope Lutheran Church, 301 E. Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma, will hold their annual Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair on Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.

This year’s fair will feature Norwegian Bakery and demonstrations including Krumkake, Rosettes, and Lefse. There will be a bake sale with an abundant variety of home baked goodies, crafts, quilts, paper shop, candy shop, second time bargains, lunch, strawberry shortcake and ice cream and more.

