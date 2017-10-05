Hope Lutheran Church, Wautoma, holds confirmation

Wautoma’s Hope Lutheran Church confirmed five at their worship service on Sunday, May 7. The confirmands shared their confirmation of faith, assisted in the worship service and were congratulated by family and friends at a fellowship hour in their honor. The confirmands and pastor include: Back row: Jaina Koerner, Pastor Mike Thomas, Logan Johnson; front row: Grace Daberkow, Chandler Krueger and Jordan Schmidt.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.