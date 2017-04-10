Grace UMC offers human trafficking presentation
Representatives from Hope for Justice will be hosting a presentation about human trafficking at Grace United Methodist Church, N2133 Southgate Terrace, Wautoma, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The presentation will show adults and youth how to increase awareness of this tragedy and what everyone can do to help rescue and restore victims of slavery.
The event is sponsored by Grace United Methodist Church Social Justice Ministry.