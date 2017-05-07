First Congregational UCC offers free books to community members

First Congregational United Church of Christ in Redgranite currently shares two “Little Free Libraries” with our community and friends. “Take a Book, Leave a Book” is the motto for this International nonprofit organization. There are more than 50,000 Little Free Libraries registered, with Hudson the official home base for the libraries. The Little Free Libraries can be found in 70 countries and can also seen on many country roads maintained by individual families. Redgranite’s original Little Free Libraries were designed and created by First Congregational United Church of Christ Sunday School children. Weather had taken its toll on the libraries, so they were redesigned and replaced with the goal is to provide free books for everyone 24 hours a day. Pictured is Marissa Menezes who recently selected two books, “No David!” and a Princess Story at the Little Free Library on Bonnell Avenue and Highway 21 at the First Congregational Church in Redgranite.



