Almond UMC Spring Fling coming April 18

The Almond United Methodist Women will host their annual Spring Fling on Wednesday, April 18, at the Almond United Methodist Church.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with an Old-Fashioned Methodist Church Potluck Supper, bread and beverages will be provided. The program will follow and will feature “Victory Road Quartet” from Victory Road Church, Waupaca, at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend. A free-will offering will be taken.