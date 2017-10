Almond United Methodist Church’s Annual Fall Bazaar, Bake Sale & Lunch will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature baked goods, gifts and crafts, produce, silent auction on handmade quilt and afghan, next-to-new items, lunch, including potato soup, barbeques, and homemade pies and coffee.