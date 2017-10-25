Allen to speak at Rural Christian Women’s Conference this January

The upcoming 27th Rural Christian Women’s Con-ference “Shine - Stepping into the Role You Were Made For” is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2018, at Parkside School in Wautoma, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From her kindergarten stage debut as a bovine to performing one-woman pieces with Women of Faith, this year’s guest, Allison Allen, has always relished the power of story, the thrill of walking in the shoes of others, and, most importantly, spotlighting the Ultimate Storyteller. The musical guests will also touch your heart, so be prepared for an unforgettable day of impacting and changing lives.

Tickets are available online at www.rcwcpresents.com or by phone at 1-800-965-9324. The cost for the event includes morning coffee and muffins and lunch by Christianos. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Tickets are required for admission and are limited to the first 1,000 people.

