Wild Rose School Board works on finalizing budget

With equalized valuations in, the Wild Rose School Board worked on finalizing the 2017-18 budget during an Oct. 26 meeting.

With lower equalized values, the lack of state aid, and the fact that the district is wrapping up an energy efficiency project, the district needed to make adjustments to help balance the budget.

Despite making cuts, the budget is still somewhat unbalanced, but work will continue to hopefully balance it within the school year.

In the meantime, the levy is at $5,526,817, a $60,401 or 1.08 percent decrease. The mil rate is at 7.797, a .278 or 3.44 percent decrease.

In other business the board approved a request for a leave of absence from Debbie Haag in March of 2018.

The board accepted a pupil non-discrimination report for the 2016-17 school year.

