Wild Rose School Board hears presentation on telepresence unit

The Wild Rose School Board received a presentation on the district’s telepresence unit during their Jan. 11 regular meeting.

The board visited the high school classroom where the telepresence unit is currently being used. The unit was acquired through a grant, with Middle/High School Principal Chris Nelson explaining that the unit offers the opportunity for students and staff to take a class or attend a conference remotely from the high school.

Currently, the school district is using the tele-presence unit to offer classes they currently don’t offer to students by paying for them through their partnered virtual schools; however, there is a hope to possibly offer AP Statistics and Medical Terminology next year for students using the telepresence unit.

Teachers have also been able to utilize the telepresence unit as well for staff development and workshops. One example Nelson explained was that a group of teachers wanted to attend a conference in Fennimore, but instead of traveling to the conference in person they were able to attend remotely.

