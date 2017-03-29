Wild Rose School Board approves volunteer baseball coaches

The Wild Rose School Board approved volunteer baseball coaching requests for Tom Klicka, Matt Wilbert, Ben Zacharias and Dylan Testin during a special meeting held Thursday, March 23.

In other business, the board approved the CESA 5 service contract for the 2017-18 school year for a cost of $324,826.38.

The board considered a Youth Apprentice Affiliation Agreement for the 2017-18 school year with Amanda Nelson being the district’s coordinator.

The board went on to approve the gift of a Dr. Dish Basketball Shooting Machine for the basketball program, with the Booster Club paying $5,999.99 plus shipping costs for the machine.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.