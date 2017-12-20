Wild Rose School Board approves scoreboard project

The Wild Rose School Board approved a scoreboard project the Booster Club had proposed during their Dec. 14 meeting. The Wild Rose Booster Club had previously discussed the possibility of replacing the scoreboards with ones that contained LED lights.

The total cost of the project is $57,000 with the club preparing to give the school district $10,000 for the cost. The board accepted the donation, with the district fronting the project and allowing the Booster Club to make payment installments.

Elementary Principal Matt Wilbert presented thoughts of a playground restoration project to the board, with the project encompassing three phases. Wilbert added that the funds for the project at Wild Rose Elementary will be donated.

