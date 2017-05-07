Wild Rose School Board approves 2017-18 budget at special meeting

The Wild Rose School Board approved the revisions made the 2016-17 budget during a special meeting on June 29.

After looking over the proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year, it was pointed out the budget was unbalanced but was approved by the board.

A discussion was held in regards to the unbalanced budget and the possibility of transferring the unassigned fund balance to a committed fund to balance the 2017-18 expenditure budget. The transfer of $75,000 to pay for projects already in the works was approved.

After lengthy discussion regarding a possible capital improvement plan for the district, the board accepted the drafted plan. The board went on to approve Resolution 2017-1 to authorize for a long-term capital improvement trust fund.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.