Wild Rose High School receives Community Blood Center Award

With the 2017-18 school year now underway, the Community Blood Center (CBC), with locations throughout northeast Wis-consin, invited area students to its 3rd annual high school conference, on Sept. 28 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Those in attendance were presented with tools and education to assist in planning blood drives, and awards were given to schools whose blood drives performed exceptionally during the 2016-17 school year. Schools were divided into three divisions based on the size of their graduating class, and awards were given for Highest Percentage of Growth from the previous school year, Highest Collections in each division, and Most Total Collections overall.

Wild Rose High School was awarded with the Highest Percentage Growth for 2016-17, after seeing a 25 percent increase in blood donations from the previous school year.

