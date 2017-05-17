Wild Rose Elementary honored as Title I School

Wisconsin Superintendent Tony Evers recognized Wild Rose Elementary School for being among 178 schools in the state to receive a Title I School of Recognition honors for the 2016-17 school year during a special ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison on May 1. Evers welcomed Matt Wilbert, Wild Rose Elementary principal, and Sheri Bahr, second grade teacher, to the recognition event.

