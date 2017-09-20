Westfield seniors nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two Westfield Area High School seniors have been nominated for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. Kayla Fenner, daughter of Dennis and Lisa Fenner, has been nominated for the Career & Technical Education Accomplishment Award, and Mirra Vogel, daughter of Darrell and Sandy Vogel, has been nominated for the Academic Achievement Award.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the United States Presidential Scholars Program was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 to “recognize and honor some of our Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.”

Each year, up to 161 students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the Nation’s highest honors for high school students. Those selected represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people. About 800 candidates are named semifinalists and submitted to the for further review, with all of the arts nominees automatically advancing to the semifinalist stage.

