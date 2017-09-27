Westfield Schools seeking nominations for the Wall of Fame

The School District of Westfield is currently seeking nominations for the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame 2018 induction class.

Last May, the first five individuals were inducted into the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame, including Lois Bohn, Carl Brakebush, Dr. John McCartney, Fred Posthuma and Jon Swenson.

The purpose of the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame is to honor and recognize highly successful alumni and notable non-alumni community members who have worked for the betterment of Westfield Schools, and to serve as an inspiration for today’s students as they prepare themselves for life outside of high school. It is the district’s hope that each of our current graduates will strive to accomplish all he or she can to continue the tradition of excellence the members of the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame have set.

Individuals will be considered for inclusion into the Westfield Pioneers Wall of Fame by being nominated for this honor. If interested in nominating an individual for the Wall of Fame, you should compete the “Wall of Fame Nomination Form” located on the School District of Westfield website. You can also visit the high school office to receive a hard copy of the nomination form, or email David Moody to request a copy. Completed nomination forms are due no later than Dec. 22.

The completed nomination form can be submitted by email to Principal David Moody at moodyd@westfield.k12.wi.us with “Wall of Fame Nomination” in the subject line, or by mail to Westfield Area High School, Attention: David Moody/Wall of Fame, N7046 County M, Westfield, WI 53964.

