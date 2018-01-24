Westfield to host SCC District Solo & Ensemble Festival on Feb. 24

The Westfield Area School District will be hosting the annual South Central Conference District Wisconsin School Music Association District Solo & Ensemble Festival at Westfield Area High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Middle and high school band and choir students from the Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma and Westfield Area will be participating in this event by performing chamber music selections from a wide variety of instrumental and vocal musical categories.

This event provides students with a beneficial performance opportunity to demonstrate their musical progress in a supportive educational setting. In addition to the invaluable experience of performing in front of a live audience, students receive written and verbal feedback from qualified music adjudicators based on an established musical evaluation rubric.

