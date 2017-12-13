Westfield High Schools seniors help build a home in Coloma

The students in Westfield Area High School’s Advanced Building and Trades class are getting hands on experience building a home as part of their school day.

The eight seniors in Jeff Rodger’s class spend two class periods every day providing an important service to their community while learning valuable construction and employability skills. This is the second time Westfield Area High School has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to construct a home in the Town of Coloma.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.