Westfield Forensics entries advance to state competition

Eleven Westfield Forensics team entries advanced to the state competition following their performance at the district competition at Beaver Dam High School on March 6. The state competition will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Friday, April 21.

The Westfield Forensic team members who advanced to the state include: Skye Schmudlach and Gianna Bastien, Demonstration; Brianna Zajda, Farrago; Taylor Ellis and Sarah Oeschner, Four Minute Speech; Mikayla Flyte and Lily Wagner, Play Acting; Kayla Anagnostopoulos, Kali Gardner and Liz Smith, Play Acting; Peter Czerwinski and Jared Meyer, Play Acting; Elsbeth Hamilton, Prose; Robynn Leverich, Solo Acting Serious; Aaron Ahles, Special Occasion; and Breanna Baljo, Storytelling.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.