Westfield Elementary raises money for the American Heart Association

Westfield Elementary Sc-hool students in PJ Zoellner’s physical education classes recently participated in the Jump Rope for Heart/Hoops for Heart program to raise money for the American Heart Association.

WES students collected an all-time high $2,103 during March to benefit young people with heart ailments. The Kindergarten through sixth grade students participated in jumping and basketball activities during physical education class to end the donation campaign.

The first grade students in Theresa Wood’s class collected the most money to earn a Subway-sponsored lunch. The sixth graders in Alicia Mularkey’s class earned the highest amount of heart points from jump rope and basketball scores and will have the opportunity to duct tape Zoellner to the cafeteria wall.



