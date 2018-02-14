Wautoma students attend South Central Conference Honors Choir

Fifteen members of the Wautoma High School Choir were selected to take part in the South Central Conference Honors Choir on Feb. 12. The students were chosen by WHS Choral Music Director Josh Barker to collaborate with other students throughout the conference for an evening performance at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma. Pictured are: (back row): Avery Mugerauer, Sarenna Sueoka, Chloë Gulbronson, Emma Blaszczyk, Thalia Loa and Jordan Reilly; (middle row): Josh Barker, Jaina Koerner, Evan Gruszka, Katy Bray, Dalton Wartzenluft and Ty Schmidt; (front row): Trenton Immonen and Carly Hartenberger. Not pictured: Dinah Schmidt and Elijah McLain.

