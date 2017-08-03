Wautoma students advance to WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Competition

Seventeen Wautoma High School Choir and Band students advanced to the Wisconsin School Music Association State Solo & Ensemble competition following their performances at districts on Feb. 25 at Alexander Middle School in Nekoosa.

Of those who participated, 20 Wautoma High School choir and band events qualified for the WSMA State Solo & Ensemble competition to be held on Saturday, April 29 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

The students involved prepared events from instrumental and vocal solos, duets, to ensemble performances by Vocal Jazz, Chamber Choir, instrumental choirs, and the Jazz Ensemble. To qualify for the state Solo & Ensemble competition, students are evaluated by the adjudicators on a strict rubric and must receive a 1* rating in a Class A, or advanced, event.

A few of the students involved took part in as many 10 events for the adjudicators, with Carly Hartenberger going to state in eight events, Emma Blaszczyk heading to state in six events and Justin Welch advancing to state in five.

The band students who advanced to state include: Carly Hartenberger, flute solo; Mietta Koltz, piccolo solo, flute solo, flute trio; Selena Melby, alto saxophone duet, soprano saxophone/flute duet; Emma Chase, alto saxophone duet; Amanda Zhang, soprano saxophone/flute duet, flute trio; and Estela Paredes, flute trio.

Of the 17 instrumental events that competed in the District Solo & Ensemble competition, 42 students participated from the high school band program, with six of the nine eligible A Class events advancing to state, and seven of the eight B Class events earned a 1st rating, which included the Jazz Ensemble, Brass Choir and Woodwind Ensemble.

The choir students selected to advance to state were: Emma Blaszczyk, classical solo, musical theater solo, duet with Carly Hartenberger, Treble Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Katy Bray, Treble Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Chloe Gulbronson, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Carly Hartenberger, classical solo, musical theater solo, duet with Emma Blaszczyk, duet with Justin Welch, Treble Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Trent Immonen, barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Thalia Loa, classical solo, musical theater solo, Treble Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Jordan Reilly, classical solo, Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; MacKenzie Risch, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Alex Schultz, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Maria Stake, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; Dalton Wartzenluft, classical solo, Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal; and Justin Welch, classic solo, duet with Carly Hartenberger, Barbershop, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Madrigal.

Of the 28 choral events that participated at the District Solo & Ensemble, 14 of the 18 events qualified for the state festival at UW-Oshkosh.

The Wautoma High School Music Department will be hosting concerts for the public few weeks. The band concert will be held on Tuesday, March 14, and the choir concert will be held Thursday, March 23. Both concerts are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma.

