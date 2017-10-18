Wautoma seniors celebrate final marching band performance

The Wautoma High School Marching Band planned to honor their senior members, Ryan Riley, Selena Melby, Amanda Zhang, Anissa Schoenberger and Carly Hartenberger, during the final regular season football game against Mauston on Oct. 13. Even though the band’s performance was cancelled due to weather conditions, the seniors took time to pose for a group photo on Oct. 16.

