Wautoma School Board hears A+ After School Annual Report

Wautoma A+ Program Coordinator Kendra Knutson presented her annual report for the 2016-17 school year to the Wautoma Area School Board during their regular meeting on July 10 at the district office.

During her presentation, Knutson stated that 209 students were enrolled in the program over the course of the school year, with 23 percent of the district was enrolled in the program and 3 percent attending 30 or more days.

The average attendance the A+ After School Program saw 151 students per day, an increase from the previous year, and had more than 65 percent of regularly enrolled students meet their growth goal, according to STAR testing results.

During the 2015-16 school year, Knutson issued a teacher perception survey, with results showing students in the program were turning in homework on time completed at a satisfactory level and academic performance im-proved. A student/parent survey showed that 71 percent of students enjoy attending the A+ program, and 100 percent of completed surveys agreed A+ was beneficial.

Knutson went on to inform the board on the after school program’s financial activity, reporting it costs $1 per day or $150-$180 per year for participants to attend. She mentioned when the current grant cycle runs out, the next one to apply for will be more competitive.

The annual Reach the Peak race fundraiser, which helps to fund the program and an AmeriCorp member, is set for Oct. 14, with Knutson reporting that the 2016 race raised enough money to provide 63 scholarships and $3,650 for the AmeriCorp member at Parkside Middle School.

To end her report, Knutson stated 53 individual volunteers put in 841 hours of work, 207 by local organizations, and 170 hours from the AmeriCorp member, while the program received $10,982 in donations.



