Wautoma School Board approves three new classes for next year

The Wautoma Area School Board approved curriculum proposals for two high school math classes and a new physical education course for the 2018-19 school year during their regular meeting on Dec. 11 at Wautoma High School.

Following a recommen-dation by the curriculum committee the board unanimously approved all three proposals for Technical Math 1, College Math and a Leadership through Physical Education.

According to the proposal presented to the board by high school math teachers Sierra Steuerwald and Steve Thayer, the Technical Math Course will expand the opportunities for high school seniors by offering math that is needed for studying engineering, pilot training and construction. “College Technical Math is considered a superior math course at the technical level and may be substituted for other math courses within the Fox Valley Technical College system.”

Thayer and Steuerwald also felt the course would benefit seniors by offering a fourth year of math, which would allow students the opportunity to review the content that would help them on their college entrance exams.

College Math, the second math class approved by the board, is designed to review and develop concepts in Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Measurement and Data, according to the proposal. Based on the current course offerings at FTVC, students interested in studying automobile, welding, police science and fire protection will be able to take this course, which is required for graduation from a technical school.

The final course approved for the high school, Leadership through Physical Education, was presented by Wautoma High School CESA CDS teacher Sarah Kniffen and Physical Education teacher Chris Sluke.

Leadership through Physical Education, “provides the opportunity for students to develop an empathetic nature and build leadership skills as students will regularly guide and help one another,” according to Kniffen and Sluke’s proposal.

The new course would also allow for regular education students to work alongside students with disabilities in order to help them “practice and perform the motor skills and movement patterns needed to perform everyday lifetime activities.”

