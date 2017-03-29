Wautoma High School Choir presents Collage Concert on March 23

Wautoma High School junior Carly Hartenberger and senior Justin Welch sang the German classical opera duet “Papageno-Papagena,” from “The Magic Flute” during the Wautoma High School Collage Concert held on March 23. This duet was one of the 11 choral events that will be competing at the Wisconsin School Music Association Solo & Ensemble State Festival on April 29 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.