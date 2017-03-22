Wautoma High School Band presents Chicago Showcase on March 14

Bassoonists Sarenna Sueoka, Faith Velez and Michela Wierzba were featured during the Wautoma High School Concert Band’s performance of “Alligator Alley” on March 14 at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma. “Alligator Alley” was one of two songs the concert band performed at the Lakeland Concert Band Festival at Northwestern University on March 17.

