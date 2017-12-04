Wautoma High School Band performs with ‘Dallas Brass’ on April 7

The Wautoma High School Band students were invited to take the stage with the “Dallas Brass” for one song during the famous ensemble’s evening performance at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma on Friday, April 7.

The students rehearsed with “Dallas Brass” Founder Michael Levine as well as the group’s drummer Andres Crovetti during school to prepare for the concert. The piece the band performed, under the direction of Levine, was called “American Tableau” arranged by John Wasson and revised by Levine.

“When students get to work side-by-side with professionals they learn so much in such a short period of time,” said Wautoma High School Instrumental Music Director Kristin Albright. “They are inspired to practice more, work harder and develop a better awareness of how much they can still learn on their instruments.”

Following the concert band’s rehearsal, “Dallas Brass” members Juan Berrois, Ryan Christianson, Paul Carlson, Luis Araya, Terry Sawchuck and Andres Crovetti performed a few songs for the students and held a Masterclass, which gave the students the chance to learn more about the professional musicians.

The Masterclass concluded with 15 students sight-reading sheet music they were given that afternoon. Throughout the remainder of the class, Levine as well as “Dallas Brass” members worked with the small woodwind/brass ensemble to help perfect their performance for the concert that evening.

