Wautoma District Administrator to retire July 1of next year

The Wautoma Area School Board approved the retirement of District Administrator Jeff Kasuboski effective July 1, 2018, during their regular meeting on July 10 at the Wautoma Area School District Office. Kasuboski has been serving in the position since 2002.

During public comments, former Wautoma Area School Board President Dave Peterson spoke of Kasuboski’s impact on the district. During his comments, Peterson stated he was sad to see him leave noting that he has always kept in mind what was best for Wautoma students.

Peterson also credited Kasuboski for the hire in the finance office, which was a great improvement, and for gaining the support of Wautoma and Waushara County officials to get Fox Valley Technical College to commit to the area. Peterson concluded his address to the board by thanking Kasuboski for his service and by asking the board to continue with the administrator’s traditions.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.