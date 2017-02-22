Wautoma Choir students perform at HCE Valentine Tea

Wautoma High School Honors Choir students Carly Hartenberger, Emma Blaszczyk, Jordan Reilly and Katy Bray treated the Waushara County HCE members to musical selections at their annual Valentine Tea on Thursday, Feb. 16. During the festivities, Mary Ann Schilling and Heidi Buntrock from the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office also demonstrated creative and stress reducing activities. HCE members work for the preservation and improvement of home and community life. For more information, you may contact the Waushara County UW-Extension Office.

