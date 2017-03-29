Wautoma Band returns from two-day Chicago excursion

Thirty-nine Wautoma High School students boarded a charter bus on March 16 to Chicago for a two-day trip to participate in the 41st annual Northshore Concert Band Music Festival at Northwestern University. Even though the trip was regional, 20 of Wautoma High School Instrumental Music Director Kristin Albright’s students had never experienced this city first-hand.

“They have driven past (Chicago) but they had never been in it so they really got to see this gem of a city we have right here in the Midwest,” Albright said.

The idea to go to Chicago grew from Oshkosh West’s Director Brian Olson’s recommendation to attend the Northshore Concert Band Music Festival.

“I heard that (this festival) was very well organized and they hired quality clinicians,” explained Albright. “When Oshkosh said they had a positive experience it gives you something to go off of verses choosing something out of a catalog that might be more of a for-profit event verses something that is more of a high quality event.”

While talking to Wautoma High School Principal Tom Rheinheimer about locations for a trip and looking for something regional to keep costs down, Chicago seemed to be a logical choice.

“I think we often overlook neighboring cities because they are not far away. When you talk to a band from Florida they might take a big trip to Chicago on purpose,” Albright said. “We were skipping over it just because it is four hours away. It doesn’t change the value of what is there just because it is close.”

Upon hearing the concert band would be taking a trip to Chicago from their director, freshman Bryan Kerska and sophomore Kesi Schmitz knew right away they wanted to participate.

“I thought it would be an excellent opportunity not only to advance musically, but also get a broader range of locations and experiences,” Kerska said.

“I really wanted to go on this trip because I thought it would be fun to not only be with friends but to explore different ranges of music,” added Schmitz.

The concert band festival held at Northwestern University on March 17 and 18 allowed students the chance to work with university directors for a 50-minute clinic in a noncompetitive, nonrated format. The clinic also provided a no-pressure environment for the band to receive feedback from highly regarded directors.

In preparation for the festival, Albright admits she pushed her students to hold themselves accountable to a higher standard and focus on pieces of music that were more challenging. She also held two Masterclasses, a Bassoon Masterclass with Dr. Patricia Holland from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and invited Dan Radley, a retired band teacher, to work with the entire concert band.

“‘Alligator Alley’ is particularly difficult – there is a lot of mixed meter and it takes high concentration to focus on. It is a longer piece and there is a lot going on, so there is a lot of part independence, which is different than our freshmen are used to,” Albright said. “As you progress through music it becomes less and less people sharing parts and a lot thicker orchestration.”

“We are constantly pushing,” she added. “I’ve read if you keep putting music just at the brink of what they can do in front of them that is how you keep them growing.”

