Wautoma’s Over 50 Club to host reunion this Saturday

The Wautoma High School Over 50 Club will hold its annual reunion dinner for all alumni at the World War II Memorial Building, 441 Main St., Wautoma, this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending should dress in casual attire to enjoy the buffet luncheon of pulled pork and grilled chicken catered by the Moose Inn. A cash bar will also be available.

The Class of 1967 will be inducted this year and Class Group Photos begin at noon for attendees from the graduating years of 1947, 1957 and 1967.

Reservations are required and there is a fee to attend. For more information, contact Carol Stanek at (920) 787-0892 or email carlos3637@gmail.com with subject line Reunion prior to 9 a.m. on Saturday to register.