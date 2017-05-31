Tri-County fourth graders tour Heartland Farms

The Tri-County fourth graders recently toured Heartland Farms, Inc. in Hancock where they were able to see the state-of-the-art facilities while learning about Wisconsin crop facts, the history of and the innovative potato chip production at Heartland Farms, irrigation and drone technology, and the equipment used to till, plant, spray, harvest, and transport potatoes. Pictured are: Trevor Woods, Zachary Capps, Alex Lehouillier, Amanda Castillo, Desirae Juarez, Tessa Berger, Allayna Perez, Isabella Cummings, Alena Kaehn, Allison Leach, Omar Garcia, Geraldine Perez, Ana Paredes, Hannah Newell, Andrea Juarez, Melanie Prince, Sterylyng Selthoefner, Alexis Dugenske, A.J. Perez, Chase Schwartzman, Valerie Garcia, Jaycie Sanchez, Lily Stucker, Ayla Miller, Gatlin Keenlance, Jesus Castillo, Lawson Jelinski, Dylan Windsor, Logan Kramer, Tucker Johnston, Cali Eastling, Courtney Bauck-Hildebrandt, and Makenna Rettler. Spencer Rochon, Adrianna Cleland, Dominic Johnson, Corbyn Hamel, Frankie Rodriguez, Addison Peck, Lillian Hall, Alexa Raatz, Jazmin Elizondo, and Alexis Calderon.

