Tri-County Elementary recognized as Title I School

On May 1, Wisconsin Superintendent Tony Evers praised Tri-County Elementary School for being among 178 schools in the State to receive a Title I School of Recognition Award. Evers welcomed Dawn Kemnetz, kindergarten teacher, and Shawn Jepson, EC-6 principal, to the recognition event, held in Madison at the State Capitol. Tri-County Elementary School has received this Award of Recognition for the 10th time since 2003.

