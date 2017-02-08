Tri-County 50 and Over Reunion set for Saturday

The Tri-County 50 Over Reunion will be held at Tri-County High School this Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m., with photos of the honored classes, 1947, 1957 and 1967 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Throughout the morning, there will be an opportunity for visit with former classmates and friends, view photographs, renew acquaintances, have a tour of the school, enjoy a catered meal and a presentation by a Tri-County graduate who was in the Pentagon on 9-11.

Updated directories of all alumni will be available for purchase or for pick-up if one had already been reserved.