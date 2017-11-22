Tri-County 4th graders visit Hancock Agricultural Research Station

The Tri-County 4th graders recently visited the Hancock Agricultural Research Station where the had the opportunity to harvest the pumpkins they had planted as 3rd graders, pull a few carrots and beets from the fields, and fill a 10-lb. bag of potatoes to take home and enjoy with their family. Students also toured the research lab and storage facilities and took a wagon ride. Pictured here are Michael Bauer, Emmanuel Garcia, Kaylee Goman, Liam Peck, Annalie Mata, Lorena Segundo, Aiden Saack, Gabe Prince, Vivianna Sturdevant, Lyric Arnold, Liberty Vetrone, Nevaeh Houk, Shelby Ludtke, Thomas Fischer, Grace Detlor, Landon Nelson, Riya Ceballos, Ethan Murray, Parker Phillips, Jacob Bacon, Juan Navarro, Evan Barker, Blake Hamel, Aidan Brewer, Luke Rasmussen, George Perez, Lily Lehrigk, Elijah Caldwell, Makayla Garcia-Ruiz, Brie-Ann Miller, Jacob Ernst, Jacob Makaryk, Ashley Tellez, Juan Navarro, Mia Flores-Zdroik, Jeff Durring, Superintendent Felix Navarro, Tiffany Buckhotz, Troy Fishler and Nancy Miller.

