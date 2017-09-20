Thrivent Financial donates to Reach the Peak

The Wautoma Area School District A+ After School Program received a $4,000 donation for the 10th annual Reach the Peak Race from Brian Getchius, financial representatives with Thrivent Financial, Wautoma, on Sept. 20. Accepting the check was WASD A+ Program Coordinator Kendra Knutson. The annual Reach the Peak Race will be held at Nordic Mountain on Oct. 14 with all of the proceeds raised benefitting scholarships and enrichment programs for the A+ After School Program. For more information, or to register for the race, visit to www.reachthepeakrace.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.